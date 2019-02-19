CLOSE
Johnston County Man kills Wife Before Taking His Own Life

U.S. Capitol Shootings

Source: Douglas Graham / Getty

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Monday evening a 51-year-old man shot and killed his wife before taking his own life.  Around 7:15 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Davis Mill Road just south of Pine Level.  Deputies said Wanda Oden, 47-year-old was found shot to death.

Oden’s husband Robert Oden, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  The sheriff’s office said Robert Oden shot and killed his wife and then killed himself. The crime is under investigation. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

