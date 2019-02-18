CLOSE
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All 2,100 Stores In The United States

Payless ShoeSource Starts Liquidation Sale In Orlando

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Payless is closing up shop in the United States.

The discount shoe store is set to close all 2,100 of its locations in the United States and Puerto Rico in the next few months. The liquidation sale began on Sunday and stores will be closing up shop in March, though most are set to stay open until May.

Payless is also shutting down its online store. It could file for bankruptcy for a second time by the end of the month, according to reports.

Founded back in 1956, Payless has more than 3,600 locations in 40 countries and over 18,000 employees, per its website. The international franchises and Latin American stores will not be affected by the closure.

Payless first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April of 2017, closing 400 stores in the process. It reorganized soon after, cutting millions of dollars in debt but it wasn’t enough to fully save the company.

