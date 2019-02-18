CLOSE
Represent Change
Loving Her Legacy: Audre Lorde

Audre Lorde was born February 18, 1934  New York City, New York. She was a teenager when her love for poetry developed.

Lorde supported herself while attending Hunter College. Graduating in 1959 she pursed her Master’s in Library Science at Columbia University.

From a Land Where Other People Live, was her third volume of poetry that got her nominated for a National Book Award.
Being a Black lesbian in the 50’s, her work was the voice to the voiceless issues like race, gender and sexuality.
Lorde battled with breast cancer and documented her struggles in The Cancer Journals; which became her most memorable work.
Audre Lorde, decided to not be a victim of the disease after having a mastectomy. The warrior she decided to become after the cancer struck her liver ; pushed her to create an essay collection called A Burst of Light.

Once she opted out of having more surgery, she went to alternative treatments. Her 10 years of battling cancer didn’t slow her down. Audre moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands in that time and took on an African name: Gamba Adisa, meaning “she who makes her meaning clear.”

After her long battle with cancer, Audre Lorde or better known as Gamba Adisa died on November 17, 1992

When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid. – Audre Lorde

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvg8HVYku4o

