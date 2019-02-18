How Indy McDonald’s Owners Reginald & Tracey Jones Are Impacting Others

Reginald Jones, along with his wife Tracey, are long-time McDonald’s Owner-Operator that has built their success upon a foundation of integrity, faith, hope and love.

The guiding values that they share have been the compass by which their personal and professional lives have navigated.

As civic and community minded individuals, the Joneses have been recognized not only for their unique method of success, but also their unwavering character.

Their lists of honors are numerous, which include a Certificate of Appreciation for Community and Business Endurance from the United States Department of Commerce and awards from Indiana Black Expo, the NAACP, and the State of Indiana.

