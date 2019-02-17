CLOSE
Black History Month
Loving Her Legacy: Jesmyn Ward

Jesmyn Ward Portrait Session

Source: Ulf Andersen / Getty

The MacArthur Genius and two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward was born, April 1, 1977 in DeLisle, Mississippi

She isn’t just a novelist , she is also an associate professor at Tulane University.

Jesmyn Ward’s work earned her the  National Book Award for Fiction for her second novel Salvage the Bones in 2011.

Betsy Burton of the American Booksellers Association deemed Ward, “the new Toni Morrison”.

There is power in naming racism for what it is, in shining a bright light on it, brighter than any torch or flashlight. A thing as simple as naming it allows us to root it out of the darkness and hushed conversation where it likes to breed like roaches. It makes us acknowledge it. Confront it.

-Jesmyn Ward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5E01GVW6gQ

