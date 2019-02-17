Loving Her Legacy: Jesmyn Ward

The MacArthur Genius and two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward was born, April 1, 1977 in DeLisle, Mississippi

She isn’t just a novelist , she is also an associate professor at Tulane University.

Jesmyn Ward’s work earned her the National Book Award for Fiction for her second novel Salvage the Bones in 2011.

Betsy Burton of the American Booksellers Association deemed Ward, “the new Toni Morrison”.