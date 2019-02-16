CLOSE
Garner Father Shoots 14 Year Old Son By Accident And Is Charged In Shooting

45 year-old James Williams Johnson of Garner has been charged with felony child abuse after police say he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son overnight. He was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Police said the 14-year-old boy was transported to WakeMed where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The shooting took place shortly before 12:31 a.m. Saturday morning at 919 Powell Drive. Police confirmed that the suspect is the father of the injured teen. The incident is still under investigation.

Garner Father Shoots 14 Year Old Son By Accident And Is Charged In Shooting was originally published on thelightnc.com

