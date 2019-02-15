La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife

La La Anthony made it clear to Carmelo, don’t cheat again. In case you missed it, the power couple hit turbulent times, in 2017, when a rumor broke that he had fathered a child outside their marriage with alleged mistress, Mia Angel Burks.
La la and Carmelo legally separated amid the the rumors, but apparently the couple are back on good terms, with a warning.
La La has never validated rumors that Carmelo cheated, but using Beyonce lyrics to wish him a Happy Valentine’s Day seems like the most validation we’ve gotten about the situation since headlines first hit TMZ.
As for Carmelo’s alleged mistress, in a response to a comment on her Instagram, alluded to Carmelo not being in her daughter’s life.
“Is her dad in her life? Because how in the hell could a “man” have a child who looks exactly like him but he chooses to neglect the child?”
Whatever the case is, La La and Carmelo have worked it out and seem like they’re in a good space.
RELATED STORIES:
If It’s Up To La La Anthony, The Word ‘Fat’ Would Be Eliminated From Our Vocabulary
La La Is Turning Her Book ‘The Love Playbook’ Into A Movie With Queen Latifah
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine's Day
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine's Day
1. Barack & Michelle1 of 25
2. Safaree & Erica Mena2 of 25
3. Ciara & Russell Wilson3 of 25
4. Ciara & Russell Wilson4 of 25
5. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West5 of 25
6. Kanye Got Kenny G To Perform For Kim Kardashian6 of 25
7. La La & Carmelo Anthony7 of 25
8. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir8 of 25
9. Chance The Rapper9 of 25
10. Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling10 of 25
11. Kylie Jenner11 of 25
12. Cassie & Alex Fine12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14. Tamera Mowry & Adam Housley14 of 25
15. Toya Wright & Robert Red Russian15 of 25
16. Remy Ma & Papoose16 of 25
17. Kenya Moore & Marc Daly17 of 25
18. Jacques & Dreezy18 of 25
19. Taina & G Herbo19 of 25
20. Loni Love & James20 of 25
21. Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy21 of 25
22. Bryson Tiller & Kendra Bailey22 of 25
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife was originally published on hellobeautiful.com