TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s Day Gifts

0 reads
Leave a comment

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her credit cards.

According to reports, the 61-year-old victim was returning from the grocery store when she noticed the suspect following her SUV.

The man reportedly waited for the woman to pull into her garage, he then ran towards her vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole her purse. Then he ran back to his white four-door sedan and sped off.

Shortly after the robbery, the suspect spent hundreds of dollars on the victim’s credit cards.

According to ABC 13 , the suspect is described as a tall, thin built Black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing a black and white Moncler Magglia sweatshirt, designer jeans, princess cut earrings and Nike Air Max Plus shoes.

He also has facial hair on his chin and tattoos on his neck and on the back of both of his hands. He’s using an iPhone with a red protective case.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s Day Gifts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 5 hours ago
02.15.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close