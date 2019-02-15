UNC-CH Drops Honor Court Case Over Silent Sam Statue

A UNC-CH appeals panel on Thursday against Maya Little who smeared blood and tossed paint on the Silent Sam statue last year. The panel dismissed the Honor Court case on appeal based on violation of basic rights.

The statue was toppled in another protest four months later and all evidence of the statue was removed my the former University President earlier this year.

