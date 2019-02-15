CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom Is Dating A Black Man

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jail Cell

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

A 21-year-old man is accused of attacked black people, solely based on their skin color.

A Harris County probable cause document states that Albert Gallegos attacked a 92-year-old African-American man from behind at a METRO stop in Southeast Houston. Gallegos is accused of attacking the man and rendering him unconscious.

The officer who said that he is certain that Gallegos is the suspect read “multiple case(s) involving the suspect and the suspect is obviously a violent person and has hatred towards African Americans because (his) mother is dating a black male. After reading these reports about the suspect’s history I can clearly see the suspect is picking his victims on the basis of their skin color, the victim in (the officer’s) case is a 92-year-old black male who has never dealt with or had any type of interaction with the suspect.”

In a separate case, court documents revealed that Gallegos also threatened to kill his mother and her boyfriend.

Gallegos is facing hate crime charges and is being held on $20,000 bond.

RELATED: Houston Man Arrested In Bizarre Bestiality Case

RELATED: Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Woman

Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom Is Dating A Black Man was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 6 hours ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 7 hours ago
02.15.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 19 hours ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 22 hours ago
02.15.19
Best And Worst Cities For Singles
 23 hours ago
02.15.19
Watch: Will Smith Reveals Why He Turned Down…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close