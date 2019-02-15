CLOSE
Represent Change
HomeRepresent Change

Loving Her Legacy : Gloria Mayfield Banks

4 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 Gloria Mayfield Banks a Detroit , Michigan native. She was born  8, 1956.

Banks openly shares that she grew up dyslexic. Through that obstacle, she was able to graduate from Howard University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Later from Harvard University with a Master’s of Business Administration. Gloria was later awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Gloria Mayfield Banks is also the author of her recently published book, “Quantum Leaps,” which details ten specific steps to help people develop and grow beyond their own beliefs.

Gloria is ranked number one Elite National Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She annually is leading the international sales team to success.

“Courage is Required.” -Gloria Mayfield Banks

BHM , Gloria Mayfield Banks , WE2019

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 21 hours ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 22 hours ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close