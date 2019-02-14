CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And Posed for Pictures

0 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: The Rouge Collection)

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white police officers wore Blackface to sell crack to Black people.

Yes, police departments have yearbooks. At least they do in Baton Rouge, because the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 1993 yearbook features two officers, Crimestoppers coordinator Lt. Don Stone and retired police Captain Frankie Caruso, posing in Blackface as they throw up gang signs above a caption that says “Soul Brothers.”

The Advocate reports that while the police chief at the time called the operation “very successful,” the current Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued an apology about the photo.

“Blackface photographs are inappropriate and offensive,” Paul wrote in a statement. “They were inappropriate then and are inappropriate today. The Baton Rouge Police Department would like to apologize to our citizens and to anyone who may have been offended by the photographs.”

Caruso and the police chief at the time, Greg Phares, have reportedly defended the decision to have white officers dressing in Blackface. They said it was done only with the intent to get drugs off the street, and not to degrade or make fun of black people.

During the 1993 operation, Caruso and Stone used makeup to darken their skin because, even though there were Black officers on the Baton Rouge force, police officials thought that Black people in the community might recognize them.

“Not only do they not know we’re cops,they don’t even know we’re white!” Caruso told The Advocate in 1993. He explained that he achieved his look by wearing a fake gold tooth and a baseball cap from the historically black Southern University.

There were no arrests. They didn’t catch any dealers because they didn’t even attempt to snag any.

They targeted drug users by selling crack to crack addicts. According to the Washington Post, the operation resulted in only 10 busts, including one 50-year-old man who attempted to trade food stamps for crack. But,no one was arrested because the local jail was full. The offenders were simply issued summonses for court appearances.

Greg Phares, who served as the Baton Rouge police chief in 1993, told The Advocate that he had “no problem whatsoever with what these officers did,” adding, “For anyone to try to make this some sort of racial issue two decades or more later is just beyond ridiculous.”

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

5 photos Launch gallery

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

Continue reading Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

Progress! Blackface Tradition In Europe Is On Its Last Legs

For many generations, the blackface assistant of Santa Claus—known as Black Pete—has been a beloved central figure at Christmastime for the Dutch. But a growing number of people in the Netherlands are now turning against that tradition. SEE ALSO: Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface Will Never Be ‘OK’ “I think we have reached the tipping point,” Bert Theunissen, a professor of history at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, told the Christian Science Monitor. The Dutch have long viewed the nation as a bastion of liberalism and welcoming of diversity. However, the rise of right-wing extremists in response to immigration has forced many of them to re-evaluate the national character. That has no doubt caused many to rethink their cavalier attitude about Black Pete and realize that the character represents slavery and oppression of Black people. According to the Dutch tradition, Black Pete—not Santa—is the one who actually crawls down chimneys to deliver gifts to children. Pete’s blackness comes from all the soot in those chimneys. However, instead of smearing their faces and clothes with soot, Black Pete performers typically wear full blackface, Afro wigs and often large red lips. Much of the growing opposition in the Netherlands to Pete comes from Black people who are organizing protests and igniting debate. They are forcing the Dutch to remember that their nation colonized people of color for more than three centuries and to acknowledge that the colonizer mentality persists. Here are some examples of how Black Pete is celebrated during the holidays:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And Posed for Pictures was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 5 hours ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 6 hours ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 23 hours ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 23 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 24 hours ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close