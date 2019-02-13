CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Convicted Killer Dies In Shootout During Goldsboro Home Invasion

3 reads
Leave a comment
Shackles on legs of inmate

Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty

Monday a convicted killer died  as a result of being shot during a shootout at a  home invasion in Goldsboro. According to Goldsboro police  40-year-old Ryan Jermaine Allen was one of three men who forced their way into a  home on West New Hope Road. The home invasion took place around 8:30 p.m. Police said a 7-year-old boy along with his father and another man were in the home at the time of the break in.

According to investigators one of the intruders shot one of the men during an attempted burglary and assault. One of the victims shot back and hit Allen. The three burglars ran away and Allen was found wounded in woods nearby. Paramedics took Allen to Vidant Hospital in Greenville where he died during surgery. State records indicate that police arrested Allen in 2007 for murder and Allen’s charges in that case were downgraded to manslaughter. Allen got out of prison in January 2013. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Convicted Killer Dies In Shootout During Goldsboro Home Invasion was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close