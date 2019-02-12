11 reads Leave a comment
The Baltimore City Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Syed Muhammad Weaver who has reportedly been missing since Feb. 4.
Weaver is reportedly 5 feet, 7inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. According to WBALTV 11, He was last seen wearing a puffy black winter jacket, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.
Police say that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Weaver is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department’s Southeast District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2422 or dial 911.
Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy
