CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty Of All Charges In New York Trial

10 reads
Leave a comment
Mexico Captures Sinaloa cartel drug lord ' El Chapo' Guzman

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After six days of deliberation, a jury has convicted notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman of all charges at a trial in New York.

Guzman, 61, could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in a high-security U.S. prison selected to avoid another one of the prison escapes that embarrassed Mexican officials two years ago.

He broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was once more recaptured and extradited to the United States in 2017.

Federal prosecutors put more than 50 witnesses over three months on the stand detailing how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the United States.

More On This Story As It Develops

Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty Of All Charges In New York Trial was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close