A Deal Has Been Reached “In Principle” To Avoid Another Government Shutdown

Donald Trump Still Has To Sign The Bill To Avoid Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: The dome of the US Capitol Buildin

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A deal has been reached “in principle” by congressional negotiators on a spending bill that may help avoid another Government Shutdown on Friday. The hope is that bill with satisfy President Donald Trump’s demands for additional border security.

According to Politico, the tentative deal includes $1.375 billion for physical barriers. It also includes a total of 55 miles, which is just 9 miles shy of Trump’s last budget request.

Democrats agreed to drop their demand to restrict the number of people who can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a time. Negotiators agreed to fund a total of 40,520 detention beds for ICE, a roughly 17 percent reduction from current levels.

The deal reportedly has the support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Donald Trump Still Has To Sign The Bill To Avoid Shutdown.

Source: Politico

A Deal Has Been Reached “In Principle” To Avoid Another Government Shutdown was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

