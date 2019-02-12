Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business

In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin of The Day was “Mind YOUR business.” Quick stressed the importance of focusing on yourself and minding your business. When you keep your attention on yourself you can focus on achieving your goals and drain out the extra noise. If you want to hear the full vitamin of the day, watch the full vitamin video above.

