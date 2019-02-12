Loving Her Legacy: Jacqueline Woodson

11 reads Leave a comment
Jacqueline Woodson, February 12, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio.
Authors are awarded for their great work. Jacqueline has received, The Poetry Foundation’s Young People’s Poet Laureate, Margaret A. Edwards Award for Lifetime Achievement, Newbery Honor Medal , Coretta Scott King Award, National Book Award, The Caldecott Medal, ALA Notable, and Parents’ Choice Award
Her books, Brown Girl Dreaming, After Tupac and D Foster, Feathers, and Show Way, earned Woodson the Newbery Honor Medal.
“I think it’s important to remember that writing is a gift and our stories are gifts to ourselves and to the world and sometimes giving isn’t always the easiest thing to do but it comes back.” -Jacqueline Woodson
