Loving Her Legacy : Alice Walker

The Color Purple Opening Night Arrivals

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

February 9, 1944 Alice Malsenior Walker was born, in Eatonton, Georgia.

Alice Walker was one of eight children, she was gifted a typewriter by her mother; when she was accidentally blinded in one eye.

Walker grew up and earned a scholarship to Spelman College and she studied to two year. She then transferred to Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist ; Alice Walker began her career as a poet. She is known for Meridian (1976 ), The Color Purple (1982), and The Temple of My Familiar (1989).

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” – Alice Walker

 

