Comedian Tommy Davidson & DJ Kut – 2019 Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Check out this exclusive interview with DJ Kut & comedian Tommy Davidson, as the two old-timers talk:
- Millennials
- The 90’s and the hit show “In Living Color”
- Kountry Wayne
- The importance of comedians performing on stage developing their craft
- Bad performance memories
- Not being a fan of golf
- And more
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
