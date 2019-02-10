Text OS to 24042 to join 95.5 The Lou’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out this exclusive interview with DJ Kut & comedian Tommy Davidson, as the two old-timers talk:

Millennials

The 90’s and the hit show “In Living Color”

Kountry Wayne

The importance of comedians performing on stage developing their craft

Bad performance memories

Not being a fan of golf

And more

SEE ALSO: Tommy Davidson Excited About A Possible In Living Color Movie

SEE ALSO: [Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis CK Under Fire For 2011 Interview Using The N-Word

SEE ALSO: Tommy Davidson Tells ‘The Best Stories!’

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Comedian Tommy Davidson & DJ Kut – 2019 Interview [EXCLUSIVE]