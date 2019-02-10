CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Search And Rescue Underway For Missing Lumberton Man

0 reads
Leave a comment
BRITAIN-ATTACK

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Robeson County.  Saturday afternoon 20-year-old Tevin Newell of Lumberton was reported missing according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the Robeson County Search and Rescue team are currently searching for Newell. He was last seen on Glen Cove Drive in Lumberton.

Newell is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie with silver sleeves, gray shorts and black flip-flops. It is  believed that he suffers from a form of cognitive impairment.  Anyone is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

SOIRCE: cbs17.com

 

 

Search And Rescue Underway For Missing Lumberton Man was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 22 hours ago
02.10.19
Black History Month Almost Takes An L While…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 4 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 5 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close