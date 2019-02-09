The Nash County sheriff department said they believe body-cam footage will show what happened before deputies fatally shot a man this morning. Sheriff Keith Stone said the agency received a call about a person with a weapon and a possible assault on a woman. Stone said deputies shot at a man when they saw him get out of a car with a weapon that looked like an AR-15. The man died at the scene. Read More in the link below.

Source: wral.com

Man Shot And Killed By Nash County Law Enforcement Saturday Morning was originally published on thelightnc.com

