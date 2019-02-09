Manchild’s Combo Of Funk and Soul Continues To Live On For Fans

Black History Month
| 02.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Manchild paid their dues in local clubs for most of the early and mid-’70s, before they were signed in 1977.

Their funk and soul sound helped them to create their own niche that continues to inspire various artists today. Plus if that’s enough, out of the group’s alumnus, Kenneth Edmonds, aka Babyface, who became both a top-selling artist and massively successful producer and songwriter. Followed by lead singer/guitarist Reggie Griffin, who also carried on with a career.

In 2017, the group and many fans said goodbye to Charles “Chuckie” Bush, who was a member of the group and one of the city’s top musicians from the past four decades.

Manchild was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that he has represented for multiple decades.

Manchild’s Combo Of Funk and Soul Continues To Live On For Fans was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 22 hours ago
02.10.19
Black History Month Almost Takes An L While…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 4 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 5 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close