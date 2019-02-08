TJMS
Mom Was Concerned Over Door Locks Before Son’s Drowning

Jarissa Young has reportedly been begging her apartment building to raise the locks on her back door, but the change didn’t happen in time to prevent tragedy.

ABC13 reports, The mother of three who lives in Texas City lost her middle child, 7-year-old Xavion Young, two weeks ago after he wandered from their home and drowned in a pond.

Xavion was autistic and non-verbal.

Young told the station that her son did not have a history of wandering, but she recently noticed he was showing interest in water. That’s why she requested with the Costa Mariposa apartment complex to have her door locks raised or add additional locks.

Young showed ABC13 a message from the company that manages the complex, acknowledging her request back in September.

She says after moving in, she asked the complex a number of times about the lock, each time she says they asked her to wait.

Young, who plans to take legal action, says it’s not about the money, but accountability and continuing to fight for Xavion.

