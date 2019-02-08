CLOSE
Here Are Our Favorite Plus Size Looks On And Off The 11 Honorè Runway

11 Honore - Runway - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

11 Honoré showed up to their first official New York Fashion Week serving beauty and diversity on and off the runway. The newcomer relied on a variety of ages, body types, hair textures and skin tones to make send a cohesive message about the power of glamour reminding everyone that inclusion is always beautiful. Check out our favorite looks from the retailer’s show below.

