Loving Her Legacy: Issa Rae

Jo-Issa Rae Diop known best as Issa Rae, born January 12,1985 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents, Abdoulaye Diop and Delyna Hayward; a doctor and teacher raised five children.

Issa Rae grew up to become a Screenwriter, Author, Producer, Actress, Director.Many recognize her as the star and executive producer of the hit HBO show, Insecure on three season; going on 4. Rae has successfully produced other projects.

Issa Rae was recognized for her creation of the Awkward Black Girl web series, she successfully wrote the book that broke down the life andThe Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Her memoir covers all the struggles of growing up and dealing with being considered, not “black enough”. Even though, she “Rooting For Everyone Black”.

“Diversity is still a huge issue. We need more people of color in positions of power to green light content. If you want to see content of color, then it has to be in the hands of people of color.” -Issa Rae

