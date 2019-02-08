Radio One Exclusive
Believe It Or Not, Taraji P. Henson Still Has To Fight To Get Paid, Even After An Oscar [Exclusive Interview]

Taraji P. Henson  is not one to be quiet when it comes to addressing important issues like Equal Work, Equal Pay and the gender pay gap between men and women. You would think because Taraji is such a big star, she still wouldn’t have to deal with some of these issues, but she does.

Taraji P. Henson sat down with Ryan Cameron to discuss her new movie “What Men Want,” and during the interview she breaks down how she still has to fight to get paid the same as her male counterparts. Even after winning and Oscar in 2009 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, she still gets low balled in negotiations for gigs, but she’ll never stop fighting for her worth.  Check out the interview below…

