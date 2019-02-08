CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Lamplighters African Dance

Taraji P Henson’s New Film “What Men Want” opens this weekend

 

Black History Month Read-In at N.C. State Capitol

State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh, on Saturday, February 9th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a free event for the public.

Hear the words and experiences of African-Americans echo through a structure built by African-Americans, who were not legally permitted to read. Exerts by authors, musicians, poets, scholars, orators, will be read during the Read-In.This year’s theme is “Inspirations of Sound” and will feature musically based readings. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will be one of the participating readers.

The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes-FREE

North Carolina Museum Of History

Now through May 27, 2019

Meet the Heroes–a kid-friendly, interactive Black History event:

Each hero has a dedicated room of activities that children can participate. Saturday, February 9th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., New Creation United Methodist Church, 806 Clarendon Street, Durham.

The 2019 heroes:

Muhammed Ali: Boxer/Civil Rights Activist

Charles R. Drew: Doctor/Creator of National Blood Bank

Mahalia Jackson: Gospel Singer/ Civil Rights Activist

Wilma Rudolph: Olympic Gold Medalist

Katherine Johnson: NASA Mathematician

Matthew Henson: First Explorer to the North Pole

This is a free event.

Pre-Valentines Day Bash

Live performance with Anthony Hamilton and comedian Darren Fleet

Halifax Community College

100 College Drive

Weldon, NC 27890

