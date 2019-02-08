What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Taraji P Henson’s New Film “What Men Want” opens this weekend
Black History Month Read-In at N.C. State Capitol
State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh, on Saturday, February 9th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a free event for the public.
Hear the words and experiences of African-Americans echo through a structure built by African-Americans, who were not legally permitted to read. Exerts by authors, musicians, poets, scholars, orators, will be read during the Read-In.This year’s theme is “Inspirations of Sound” and will feature musically based readings. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will be one of the participating readers.
The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes-FREE
North Carolina Museum Of History
Now through May 27, 2019
Meet the Heroes–a kid-friendly, interactive Black History event:
Each hero has a dedicated room of activities that children can participate. Saturday, February 9th, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., New Creation United Methodist Church, 806 Clarendon Street, Durham.
The 2019 heroes:
Muhammed Ali: Boxer/Civil Rights Activist
Charles R. Drew: Doctor/Creator of National Blood Bank
Mahalia Jackson: Gospel Singer/ Civil Rights Activist
Wilma Rudolph: Olympic Gold Medalist
Katherine Johnson: NASA Mathematician
Matthew Henson: First Explorer to the North Pole
This is a free event.
Pre-Valentines Day Bash
Live performance with Anthony Hamilton and comedian Darren Fleet
Halifax Community College
100 College Drive
Weldon, NC 27890