CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

15-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Houston Teen

3 reads
Leave a comment

According to KHOU, Houston police have charged two teenagers in the fatal shooting of a teen in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened Sunday night and according to reports three juveniles, including the teen who was fatally shot, attempted to rob a man.

During the attempted robbery, one suspect, identified as 16-year-old Sterling Webb, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted but he managed to drive away and call for help.

One suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested Wednesday on murder and aggravated robbery charges. The second suspect, also 15, is still on the run.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Houston Teen was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 17 hours ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close