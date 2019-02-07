CLOSE
Local High School Teen’s Overdose Triggers Fathers Warning

Counselors will be on hand at Millbrook High School today after many students were informed of a classmates death due to overdose yesterday.

Craig Holladay, father of Layton Holladay is heartbroken after he found his son dead inside their home following an apparent drug overdose overnight.  Mr. Holladay say his 17-year-old son fought fiercely with addiction and warns other on how quickly addiction took hold of his son.

“This is short in terms of how long people typically deal with this. It’s only been since December, a year ago,” Holladay said. “So, we’re talking 14 months that he started. He started with vaping and then it became marijuana and then it became Xanax.”

Holladay, a man of faith, finds comfort in knowing his son had accepted Jesus.

