Court documents show Lee County investigators searched rehab home for women after a woman claimed patients inside the home were being mistreated. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a missing person on Dec. 8, from 257 Lakeview Drive in Sanford. Just about two hours later the missing woman showed up at the sheriff’s office and told investigators she was a client at the Alive Again Ministries located at the Lakeview Drive in Sanford.

The following day investigators took the woman back to the rehab home to get her belongings. Three other females approached the investigators and said they wanted to leave because they were concerned for their safety. They also stated they were aware of past client’s food stamp cards being used by employees of the ministry who were not authorized to use them.

One woman said she was told to use the card of Stephanie Marsh a former client at Alive Again Ministries who was run over and killed on NC-87 in October. Investigators confirmed the use of Marsh’s card on a date after her death. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Dead Women’s Food Stamps Used By Group Home Employees was originally published on thelightnc.com

