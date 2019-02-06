BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram

After this wild start to Black History Month, it’s only fitting that one of the greatest comic strips in history made a triumphant return. On Instagram at least.

Aaron McGruder, creator of The Boondocks began posting some of the strips he created with Boondocks art director Seung Kim and they ALL riff on current events of the day from Trump to the Mueller Investigation to Granddad sticking his toe in the R. Kelly conversation.

McGruder wrote, “Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show – and he’s a busy guy.”

Well, until McGruder officially gets his Instagram together, fans have been sharing his pieces all over the net and you can peep them below.

Originally debuting nationally in The Source Magazine in 1996, The Boondocks gained popularity eventually landing a television show on the Adult Swim network. The series ran for 55 episodes closing up shop in 2014. McGruder attempted to raise funds for a movie adaption but fell short of his goal thus he scrapped the idea.

