CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram

1 reads
Leave a comment

After this wild start to Black History Month, it’s only fitting that one of the greatest comic strips in history made a triumphant return. On Instagram at least.

Aaron McGruder, creator of The Boondocks began posting some of the strips he created with Boondocks  art director Seung Kim and they ALL riff on current events of the day from Trump to the Mueller Investigation to Granddad sticking his toe in the R. Kelly conversation.

McGruder wrote, “Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show – and he’s a busy guy.”

Well, until McGruder officially gets his Instagram together, fans have been sharing his pieces all over the net and you can peep them below.

RELATED: We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

RELATED: Best Music From ‘The Boondocks’

Originally debuting nationally in The Source Magazine in 1996, The Boondocks gained popularity eventually landing a television show on the Adult Swim network. The series ran for 55 episodes closing up shop in 2014. McGruder attempted to raise funds for a movie adaption but fell short of his goal thus he scrapped the idea.

View this post on Instagram

New Boondocks alert!!!🚨 🖤#boondocksback

A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

View this post on Instagram

THE BOONDOCKS IS BACK! #boondocksback

A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 12 hours ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close