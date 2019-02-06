CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

The GRAMMYS Motown Celebration Lineup Revealed!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Cityscapes and City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Two days after the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, The Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS will celebrate one of the most iconic record labels, Motown Records with their Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration. The live concert will be held on Feb. 12, 2019 in L.A. at the Microsoft Theater. It will air on April 21, 2019 on CBS.

Related: We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

The line up for the show was released this week and features a number of heavy hitters.

The event will be hossted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson. The tribute will also feature Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder.

Related: Alicia Keys Set To Host The 2019 Grammys!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The GRAMMYS Motown Celebration Lineup Revealed! was originally published on kissdetroit.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 12 hours ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close