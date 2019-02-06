CLOSE
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him

BLACK BABY CRYING

People take their parents to court all of the time but, this man’s reasoning may shock you.

Raphael Samuel of Mumbai, India is suing his parents for giving birth to him because they didn’t ask for his consent. The 27-year-old (yes, 27) is an ‘anti-natalist,’ who believes parents don’t have the right to give birth to a child who has not agreed to being born.

Samuel apparently has a great relationship with his parents telling The Print, “I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure.” He continues saying, “My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigmarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist.”

Samuel is urging people to ask their parents for an explanation as to why they chose to have children. He believes parents owe children for bringing them joy.

What are your thoughts? Should Raphael be able to sue his parents?

