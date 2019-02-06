CLOSE
Social Media Reacts As Jay-Z Throws All His Resources Behind Freeing 21 Savage

Hov is about that action...

Criminal Justice Reform Organization Launch

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Instead of beefing with the next generation of Hip Hop, Jay-Z has been there to act as a big brother to some of the newer rappers coming up in the game. He put all of his resources behind making sure Meek Mill was released from prison last year and now he hopes to help 21 Savage.

In case you missed it, Jay-Z called the arrest and detention of 21 Savage by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “an absolute travesty.” “His U Visa petition has been pending for four years” Jay continued, adding that “in addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately.” See the official Roc Nation statement below.

Alex Spiro, the lawyer Jay-Z hired to assist 21 Savage moving forward, also reportedly told TMZ “We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge … What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

Fan or critic, you have to admit Hov, who just recently launched a criminal justice reform organization, is about that action—and we aren’t the only ones that feel that way. Social media hasn’t stopped saluting Blue Ivy’s dad since news broke. Hit the flip to see reactions.

Social Media Reacts As Jay-Z Throws All His Resources Behind Freeing 21 Savage

