CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified

4 reads
Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

The Alabama police officer who shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night at a mall will not face charges.

According to NBC News, State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that he concluded after his investigation that the officer did not break the law and will not be charged in the death of Bradford Jr.

Bradford was shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as the officer, who has not been identified was responding to gunfire at the mall.

The attorney general’s report reportedly says the officer believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots and was justified in shooting him. The officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim, according to the report.

NBC reports, the officer “reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E. J. Bradford on the night of Nov. 22, 2018,” the report states. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action “justified and not criminal.”

On Tuesday evening, protesters reportedly burned two American flags outside Hoover City Hall. They also spray painted the words “BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER,” on the flags.

Demonstrator Carlos Chaverst Jr. told onlookers, “His life burned. And now this American flag is going to burn to represent what it’s like to be Black in America.”

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 10 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close