Jennifer Lopez To Perform Motown Tribute At Grammy’s: REPORT

Some of the greatest artists of all time came out of Motown Records. We’re talking the likes of Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, and The Temptations – to name a few.

Motown churned out Black artist after Black artist who became icons of music in a time when Black people were combating overt racism on the daily. The legacy is special and it deserves to be honored.

That’s why when we saw Rap Up report about a Motown tribute at the upcoming Grammy’s, we were thrilled, that’s until we saw who was allegedly going to be in the tribute… Jennifer Lopez.

Yes, you read that right.

It isn’t clear in what capacity, but to us she is close to the bottom of the list of people who should be in the tribute. Don’t get us wrong, we love JLo too, but not to represent this huge piece of our culture.

And we’re the not the only ones who feel this way:

JLo doing a Motown Tribute is peak of a messed up Black History Month. — malayjha. (@malaylayxo) February 5, 2019

In a world where Janelle Monae exists, somehow Jennifer Lopez is doing a Motown Tribute at #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/fPfsjmz5Cj — CHAMP (@itsChampJohnson) February 6, 2019

Hopefully this report is false, but if it isn’t, what do you think about the possible tribute? Let us know in the comments.

(Photo Credit: David Gabber / PRPhotos.com)

