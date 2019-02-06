CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Black Man Found Dead Hanging In A Cell In The Same Jail Where Sandra Bland Died

6 reads
Leave a comment

An inmate at the Waller County Jail passed away two days after he was found hanging in his cell.

34-year-old Evan Lyndell Parker, was found hanging in his cell Jan. 25 and he was taken to a hospital where he died two days later, according to KHOU.

Parker was booked into the jail on January 10 on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office issued the following statement on Friday:

There was an apparent suicide attempt at the Waller County Jail in the early morning hours of January 25, 2019. Upon discovery of the male inmate he was rushed to the hospital in Houston where he is alive and being treated for his injuries. At the request of the Waller County Sheriff, the F.B.I. and the Texas Rangers have been asked to take the lead in the investigation surrounding the suicide attempt. At this time there is no information to show that any procedures or guidelines were not followed by the jail staff.

The Texas Rangers and Texas Commission on Jail Standards are investigating the case, just like they did four years ago when a similar incident occurred at the Waller County Jail. 28-year-old Sandra Bland was found hanging in her cell on July 13, 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop. Her death was ruled a suicide though family members and activists disputed the cause of death and alleged racial violence against her.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Man Found Dead Hanging In A Cell In The Same Jail Where Sandra Bland Died was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 10 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close