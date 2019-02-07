CLOSE
Represent Change
HomeRepresent Change

Loving Her Legacy: Nikki Giovanni

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Nikki Giovanni was born Yolande Cornelia Giovanni, Jr., on June 7, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee.  She grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Giovanni worked to graduate with honors , proudly from her grandfather’s alma mater, Fisk University in 1967.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Nikki Giovanni is currently a distinguished Professor , at Virginia Tech. She has worked there since 1987.

Her poetry has always focused on the power of not only the Black culture, but the power within the Black woman.

“There’re two people in the world that are not likeable: a master and a slave.” -Nikki Giovanni

Ego Tripping-

“I was born in the Congo

I walked to the Fertile Crescent and built

The Sphinx

I designed a pyramid so tough that a star

That only glows every one hundred years falls

Into the center giving divine perfect light

I am bad”

 

Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin ; talking about the views from their generations perspective:

BHM , nikki giovanni

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 9 hours ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 21 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close