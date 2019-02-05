A female student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro discovered a man living inside of her apartment closet. The man was wearing her clothing. She had noticed that some of her possessions had been missing. The student is a junior in college said that she and her roommate thought the apartment was haunted until Saturday afternoon when she found 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford in her closet wearing her clothing. She called the police and then talked to Swofford to keep him distracted while waiting for the police to arrive. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

Female UNCG Student Finds Man Living In Her Apartment Closet Wearing Her Clothing was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: