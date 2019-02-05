CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Female UNCG Student Finds Man Living In Her Apartment Closet Wearing Her Clothing

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reading is her thing

Source: Squaredpixels / Getty

A female student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro discovered a man living inside of her apartment closet. The man was wearing her clothing. She had noticed that some of her possessions had been missing. The student is a junior in college said that she and her roommate thought the apartment was haunted until Saturday afternoon when she found 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford in her closet wearing her clothing. She called the police and then talked to Swofford to keep him distracted while waiting for the police to arrive.  Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com 

 

Female UNCG Student Finds Man Living In Her Apartment Closet Wearing Her Clothing was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 19 hours ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 21 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 23 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close