Lee County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 people were taken into custody in Sanford on Tuesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The sting was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted at an unidentified Sanford manufacturing company. It is not known at this time how long the individuals will be held in custody. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

ICE Raids Sanford Takes 30 People Into Custody was originally published on thelightnc.com

