Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On Hospital Where Son Committed Suicide

2016 Daytime EMMY Awards Nominees Reception

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

On Sunday, Young And The Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. Now, the late soap star’s ex-wife is saying the medical facility they held responsible for their son’s death is to blame.

The soap legend’s death has been temporarily ruled an alcohol overdose and the investigation into his death is now being handled by the LA County Coroner’s office.

St. John’s ex-wife Mia St. John tweeted and deleted her outrage at La Casa Mental Health hospital in Long Beach, where their 24-year-old son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014.

“That hospital killed our son then my husband thats what happened!” Mia tweeted early Monday morning, heartbreakingly adding, “They killed my family.”

In 2015 the St. Johns sued the facility, contending that La Casa did not provide enough attention or care for their son. They also argued that they gave him access to the plastic bag he used to suffocate

It’s not clear if Mia is insinuating Kristoff died from a direct connection to La Casa Mental Health or if she’s claiming the loss of their son Julian led to her ex-husband’s tragic passing. Investigators have wrapped up their initial inquiry into the actor’s death and will wait for an autopsy and possible toxicology report to be completed.

The actor, who played Neil Winters on the “Young & The Restless” earned 9 Daytime Emmy Awards and 10 NAACP Image Awards.

