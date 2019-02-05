CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC State Fair Gets More Expensive

2 reads
Leave a comment
State Fair Classic Pics

Source: Christopher Diaz-Basto / Radio One Dallas

 

The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hear a proposal Tuesday increasing the price of admission for the State Fair.

NC State Fair manager Kent Yelverton says a price hike is necessary to meet expenses that include rising payrolls, higher utilities, maintenance and improvements.

Yelverton is proposing increases of $2 or $3 for all ticket levels, except for children ages 5 or younger and seniors ages 65 or older (who will still get free admission).

Read more at the News and Observer

source:  N&O

NC State Fair Gets More Expensive was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 6 hours ago
02.05.19
21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces
 21 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close