The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hear a proposal Tuesday increasing the price of admission for the State Fair.

NC State Fair manager Kent Yelverton says a price hike is necessary to meet expenses that include rising payrolls, higher utilities, maintenance and improvements.

Yelverton is proposing increases of $2 or $3 for all ticket levels, except for children ages 5 or younger and seniors ages 65 or older (who will still get free admission).

Read more at the News and Observer

source: N&O

NC State Fair Gets More Expensive was originally published on thelightnc.com

