CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh High School On Alert After Shooting Threat

2 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One Charlotte's Homegrown Tour: Olympic High School

Source: Other / other

There will be extra security at Leesville Road High School this morning after someone wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

School officials said they learned about a social media post circulating among students Monday afternoon. The post showed a photo of a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school.

The threat read: “Don’t come to school 2-5-19 through 2-10-19. I’m going to shoot the Murphy.” A main building on Leesville Road High School’s campus is named the Murphy Building.

Parents of students have been alerted to the threat and about the investigation.

An anonymous tip line has also been set up. That number is (919) 856-1911.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

 

Raleigh High School On Alert After Shooting Threat was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 6 hours ago
02.05.19
21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces
 21 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close