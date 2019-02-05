CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces

6 reads
Leave a comment

21 Savage has had an interesting weekend. He was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly being a U.K resident while living in the United States. The rapper has always been thought to be a Atlanta native but now the United States is saying otherwise. 21  An ICE spokesperson said that he was actually from the U.K. and falsified his entire public persona. Now, the rapper’s alleged birth certificate has emerged which indicates that he was indeed born in the U.K.

The Daily Mail Online published a photo of 21 Savage’s birth certificate earlier today. The document confirms that he was born at Newham Hospital in East London. The outlet also said that the birth certificate confirmed that 21 Savage lived in England for 12 years before he moved to Atlanta with his mother.

Here’s a look at the alleged certificate:

According to the Daily Mail the rapper has a set of twin sisters in London. The twins allegedly deleted all their pictures of their “brother” in fear of him being deported. His lawyers believe that ICE is attempting to “unnecessarily punish him.” He also claimed ICE is trying “to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States.”

 

21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 hours ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 6 hours ago
02.05.19
21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces
 21 hours ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close