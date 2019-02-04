Marley Dias Is Changing The World Through Books

02.04.19
Kids like Marley Dias makes us feel hopeful for the future.

Dias first gained national attention after she launched the #1000BlackGirlBooks back in 2015 after she noticed a minimal amount of books with Black female characters.

Now at 14-years-old, Marley has since become an author and she is continuing her mission to increase representation in literature. Most recently she partnered with Walmart for their Reign On initiative which “celebrates young African-American kings and queens who are shaping the future.”

Check out the full interview above to learn more about Walmart’s campaign and hear more from Ms. Dias who we believe is going to change the world one day!

Marley Dias Is Changing The World Through Books was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

