DeVon Franklin Says Men ‘Can Be Better’, Talks New Book ‘Truth About Men’

TJMS
| 02.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

DeVon Franklin is following up on the success of his book, “The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success” with a book that aims to improve our relationships.

Franklin, who has been married to actress Meagan Good since 2012, is ready to open eyes on the complex nature of men in his new book, “The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need To Know.”

He explained on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, “It’s just time for us as men, you know one, to own our truth and part of that truth is, we can be better.”

Adding, “I talk about in the book what we struggle with. But I also give women information so that they know how to better navigate their dealings with men.”

Check out the full interview above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

DeVon Franklin Says Men ‘Can Be Better’, Talks New Book ‘Truth About Men’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 6 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close