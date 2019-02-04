DeVon Franklin is following up on the success of his book, “The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success” with a book that aims to improve our relationships.

Franklin, who has been married to actress Meagan Good since 2012, is ready to open eyes on the complex nature of men in his new book, “The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need To Know.”

He explained on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, “It’s just time for us as men, you know one, to own our truth and part of that truth is, we can be better.”

Adding, “I talk about in the book what we struggle with. But I also give women information so that they know how to better navigate their dealings with men.”

Check out the full interview above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

DeVon Franklin Says Men ‘Can Be Better’, Talks New Book ‘Truth About Men’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com