If someone told Issa Rae that putting ‘Awkward Black Girl’ on YouTube would lead to her own 30-minute show on a premiere network like HBO, she might have been in disbelief. However, now, digital platforms hold the ability to create opportunities for filmmakers. African-American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is putting on their annual webisode competition to help

Based in New York City, each year the AAWIC host one of the most celebrated female film events in the country that shines its spotlight onto ambitious women filmmakers from all over the country and throughout the world.

The 21st annual AAWIC Film Festival is seeking short webisode submissions with a running time of 45 minutes or less, that are directed, produced or written by women who are of African, Latina, Asian or Native American diaspora. Webisode creators are free to submit multiple entrees however, a $20 submission fee must be paid for each entry.

YOU CAN ENTER THE CONTEST BY CLICKING HERE

The 2018 winner, Brianna Seagraves, told Hello Beautiful, that she was, “excited and honored to be chosen as the winner of this festival, especially since it’s main focus is to highlight, uplift, and support Black women as writers, creators and the powerful storytellers that we are.”

Terra Renee, President of AAWIC, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Hello Beautiful once again on this historical competition! This competittion will provide unique talent the exposure it deserves.” If you’re wondering how you can stand out from the crowd, Renee adds, “Candidates who stand out are those with a unique style to their story telling. Also cinematography may also play a role in different angles in which the story is being told.”

Could you be this years’ winner? You can’t if you don’t enter! Submit today.

Good luck to everyone in the competition!

Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com