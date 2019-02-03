Loving Her Legacy: Michelle Obama

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama was born in Chicago, Illinois January 17, 1964 to her parents Fraser Robinson III and Marian Shields.

“Real men treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.”

Michelle Obama ; a lawyer, writer, mother , and wife of the 44th President, Barack Obama; becoming the first African-American First Lady of the United States.

“Success isn’t about how much money you make, it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.”

Author of at least seven books, Michelle Obama is most recognized for her latest work; Becoming. Becoming is her autobiographical memoir that was published in 2018.

It’s best described by the Michelle Obama as “a deeply personal experience” and details of her life that helped her find her voice.

“When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low we go high.”

