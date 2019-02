Spencer Williams (July 14, 1893 – December 13, 1969) was an American actor and filmmaker. He was best known for playing Andy on TV’s The Amos ‘n’ Andy Show and for directing the 1941 race film The Blood of Jesus. Williams was a pioneer African-American film producer and director.

“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers:” Spencer Williams was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: